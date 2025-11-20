UML Secretariat Meeting Establishes Committees for 11th General Convention



Kathmandu: The secretariat meeting of the CPN (UML) held on Thursday has formed different committees for holding the party’s 11th general convention. The convention is scheduled to take place in Kathmandu from December 13-15.





According to National News Agency Nepal, UML deputy general secretary Pradip Gyawali announced that the secretariat for the general convention is formed under the coordination of party general secretary Shankar Pokhrel, with Prithvi Subba Gurung as the secretary and Yogesh Bhattarai as a member. Additionally, Pradip Gyawali will lead the mass mobilization committee, with Rajan Bhattarai serving as secretary.





The meeting also established a general convention representative’s management committee coordinated by Kashinath Adhikari, with Madhav Dhungel as the secretary. Other committees formed include those responsible for residence management, foodstuffs management, transport management, reception, publicity, and volunteer management.





The party announced changes in the criteria for selecting national convention representatives. As per Gyawali, quotas for two women representatives each from Pravasi Nepali Manch, India, and Pravasi Nepali International Manch have been added to ensure their participation in the general convention.

