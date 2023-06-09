General

The family nutrition gardens have been set up on the homesteads of 629 farmers in Sadar upazila of the district to ensure maximum utilization of every inch of land to keep the country self-sufficient in food as per the directives given by the Prime Minister.

With the varieties of non-toxic vegetables produced in each family nutrition garden, the farmers will be able to earn extra money by marketing additional vegetables after meeting their needs.

The Department of Agricultural Extension is providing overall support for family nutrition gardening.

According to Sadar Upazila Agriculture Office sources, in the last three years, 629 farmers in Sadar Upazila have been given agricultural materials and technical assistance under the project of establishing family nutrition gardens in the courtyards of uncultivated fallow land and residential houses.

In the current financial year 2022-2023, 401 farmers have been given agricultural inputs and technical assistance from DAE, Upazila Agriculture Office sources said.

Krishani Muslima and Safia Begum, residents of Narayanpur Asharyan Project of Shahabad Union, said, "With the help of the Agriculture Office, we have created a family nutrition garden in the yard of our house. It will fulfill our need for vegetables. Besides, we will earn by selling additional vegetables."

Farmer Jamal Mollah, a resident of the Asharyan project, said, "I have cultivated vegetables in a small area under the tower and bag system under the Climate Change Adaptation Project of Khulna Agricultural Region through climate smart technology.

Narail Sadar Upazila Agriculture Officer Mohammad Roknuzzaman said that the family nutrition garden is making an important contribution to the production of safe vegetables. Apart from meeting the nutritional needs of the family, the farmers are also benefiting by selling additional vegetables.

Under this project, various vegetable seeds and organic fertilizers, seed storage containers and nets were provided recently free of cost for family nutrition gardens of 10 houses of Narayanpur Asharyan Project by the Agriculture Office.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha