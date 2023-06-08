General

Nepali Congress General Secretary Gagan Thapa has viewed that the country should exercise its right by issuing a political and administrative map of 'Grater Nepal'.

Nepal should do so in the context when neighbouring India issued its cultural map, said the leader while talking to media-persons at Biratnagar Airport today.

On the occasion, he said that Nepal has its right over Limpiyadhura, Kalapani and Lipulek, and no one can take the Nepali territory.

In another context, leader Thapa said the party policy convention scheduled to take place in next three months is expected to take a far-sighted decision on reviewing some party's stances and taking the party on the right path.

Source: National News Agency Nepal