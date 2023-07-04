General

Four children were injured after they were hit by a landslide at Panena of Arghakhanchi early morning today.

Of them, condition of three is said to be critical. The landslides occurred at 6:30 am at Panini rural municipality-3, injuring Sachin Raskoti, 14, Ranju Raskoti, 11, Dhan Bahadur Raskoti, 10, and Khum Bahadur Raskoti, 12.

They, except Sachin, were found unconscious, according to District Police Office Chief Superintendent of Police Mukunda Rijal.

Ward Chair Kamal Prasad Pokhrel, Sachin was sent to Tansen of Palpa for treatment.

Source: National News Agency-Nepal