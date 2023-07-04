General

With incessant rainfall, the water level in Tinau River has reached record high.

The heavy rainfall occurred in Rupandehi, Palpa and surrounding areas last night caused the river flood, thereby warranting high alertness.

The Weather Forecasting Division has informed that the water current exceeded red line.

Chief District Officer in Rupandehi, Bharatmani Pande, informed that taking into account the rising water level in Tinau River, the authority had asked the people to stay aware of it.

Flood measurement centre in Butwal said the water level in Tinau River stood 7.22 meters high. The river turns dangerous when the water level crosses 5.6 meters.

The Weather Forecasting Division appealed to all people to stay alert because the water flow reached over 6.88 meter. The people near the river have been asked to move to safer places within 9:0 am.

However, no human and physical loss has been reported so far.

Source: National News Agency-Nepal