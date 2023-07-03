General

Two-way traffic has resumed along the Narayangarh-Muglin road section.

According to the Area Police Office, Muglin, the two-way road traffic was disrupted since this morning after a landslide occurred at Ichhakamana-5, bridge number three.

The vehicular movement was brought to normalcy after clearing off the landslide debris, informed chief of Area Police Office, Muglin Police Inspector Bishal Tamang.

As informed driver of a truck (Na 6 Kha 710) was also injured in a landslide this morning. Injured driver is undergoing treatment at Muglin Highway Hospital, police said.

Earlier, the road that was closed since Saturday night had resumed for vehicular operation on Sunday evening after 18 hours.

Frequent landslide has recurrently obstructed the Narayangarh-Muglin road section. ---

Source: National News Agency-Nepal