Prime Minister and Chancellor of Pokhara University, Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' has said universities could prove their justification only by stopping the millions of students from going abroad for higher education every year.

Addressing a meeting of Pokhara University Senate today, Prime Minister Dahal mentioned, "It is necessary for the Nepalese universities to carry out serious review of the issue of unnatural attraction of students going to study abroad in recent period."

He further said the government has given high priority to pass the Federal Education Act soon.

The Prime Minister shared, "The Federal Education Act has already been tabled in the federal parliament. We are effortful to pass the act soon taking it in process. We are hopeful that the Act will be significant to resolve all problems related to education sector."

He stressed that all universities should make their academic calendar and implement the academic calendar with determination.

"The universities should make arrangement of enrolling students, conducting teaching learning activities and examinations on time and completing the study within specified academic period in order to stop students going abroad for study", added PM Dahal.

He mentioned that the universities should lay emphasis on formulation and implementation of timely curriculum as per the need of the country and demand of students.

Minister for Education, Science and Technology, Ashok Rai, and Pokhara University officials were present on the occasion.

Source: National News Agency Nepal