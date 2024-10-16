Veteran politician Matia Chowdhury passes away at 82



Veteran politician and former minister Matia Chowdhury, a towering figure in Bangladesh’s politics, passed away at the age of 82.

She breathed her last at Dhaka’s Evercare Hospital on Wednesday afternoon after suffering a cardiac arrest earlier in the day.

Arif Mahmud, general manager of the hospital, confirmed the news saying that she passed away at 12:57 pm.

Matia Chowdhury’s death has sent a wave of shock across her constituency, with people from all walks of life grieving for the leader who was fondly known as ‘Agnikanya’ for her fiery speeches and unwavering dedication to her cause.

Matia Chowdhury next Deputy Leader of the House

Her long-time commitment to public service earned her a special place in the hearts of many, particularly in her constituency of Sherpur-2, where she was elected Member of Parliament for several terms, from 1996 to 2001 and from 2009 until her passing in 2024.

Matia’s legacy is one defined by her resolute honesty, integrity, and deep-rooted concern for the people she serve

d. Her contributions to the political arena, from her student days to her time as the Deputy Leader of Parliament, will remain etched in history.

Born on 30 June 1942 in Nazirpur, Pirojpur district, Matia Chowdhury’s political journey began in her youth while she was studying at Eden College, and she quickly rose to prominence as a student leader.

She became the president of Bangladesh Chhatra Union in 1965, showing her leadership potential at an early age.

Matia Chowdhury’s political career was marked by her fierce opposition to oppressive regimes, having actively participated in the movements against the Ayub regime and the Education Commission of 1962.

During the Liberation War of 1971, she played a significant role, providing care for the wounded and campaigning for Bangladesh’s freedom.

In her political career, Matia was repeatedly imprisoned under the presidencies of Ziaur Rahman and Hussain Muhammad Ershad. She became a pillar of the Awami League and served in various critical roles, including Min

ister of Agriculture, Minister of Food, and Minister of Disaster Management.

Known for her integrity and principles, she remained steadfast in her duties throughout her illustrious career. Even after her husband, renowned journalist Bazlur Rahman, passed away, Matia continued her life’s work with dedication, always remaining a public servant to her core.

Matia Chowdhury’s body will be laid to rest on Thursday at the Martyred Intellectuals’ Graveyard, where she will be buried beside her husband’s grave.

Sherpur, her political home, is already engulfed in sorrow at the news of her passing, with thousands remembering her dedication and service. Her departure leaves a void not only in the Awami League but also in the hearts of the people of her constituency.

Source: United News of Bangladesh