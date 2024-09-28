Water level in rivers rise to danger level



Kathmandu: Incessant rainfall for the past few days has increased the water level in almost all the rivers from Arun in Sankhuwasabha in the east to Banaganga in Kapilvastu to the west to danger level.

A special flood bulletin issued by the Department of Hydrology and Meteorology last night says that the Arun, Dudhkoshi, Sunkoshi, Bagmati, Narayani, Tinau and Banganga and their tributaries have crossed the warning level and some have crossed the danger level.

The water level in Sunkoshi and Bagmati rivers is above the danger level while Arun, Dudhkoshi, Narayani, Tinau and Wanganga have also crossed the threshold of vigilance. With continuous rain in the catchment area of all those rivers, water level is expected to rise further.

The Department has forecasted more heavy rain for the next 24 hours. As a result, one and all have been not to go on unnecessary journeys and exercise caution to stay safe.

Source: National News Agency RSS