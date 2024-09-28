Navy recovers firearms, arrests 3 at Swandip

As part of the ongoing drive against illegal firearms, criminals and drugs, the members of the Bangladesh Navy recovered firearms, seized drugs and detained three persons from Rahmatpur union of Swandip upazila.

According to an ISPR press release, members of the force detained Md Sohag, seized drugs and recovered two pyrotechnics, various similar devices for igniting or producing an explosion.

On a tiff off, the Navy team conducted a raid on a drug den belonged to Seni Babul at Rahmatpur union under Swandip upazila today.

Later, based on Sohag’s confessional statement, the Navy team arrested two criminals-Md Milad and Mamun- along with a revolver, the ISPR release said.

Local residents alleged that Seni Babul and his associates were doing drugs trading at different places of the upazila.

The recovered illegal weapons, drugs and the detained drug peddlers were handed over to the concerned police stations.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha