All people have rights to get information: speakers

Speakers at a discussion here today said all people of the country have the rights to seek and receive information from the government entities (except those concerning national security) and private authorities with a view to ensuring transparency.

They came up with the remarks at the discussion marking the International Information Rights Day-2024 organised by the Information Commission in city’s Agargaon here.

Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) Executive Director Dr Iftekharuzzaman and Information and Broadcasting Ministry Additional Secretary (secretary in-charge) Md Nazrul Islam spoke the discussion as special guests with Information Commission Director SM Kamrul Islam in the chair.

Directorate of Primary Education Dr Md Abdul Hakim presented the keynote paper while Information Commission Deputy Director Md Salah Uddin gave the welcome address.

The speakers said Bangladesh has enacted the Right to Information Act for ensuring free flow of information to establish good governance. Right to a

ccess to information is an integral part of the right to freedom of thought, conscience, and expression, they added.

They said the act has formed a path for establishing good governance along with ensuring transparency and accountability in the activities of all government and non-government organisations.

The speakers noted that the Information Commission is working relentlessly to reach benefits of the RTI Act to the doorsteps of the people.

All stakeholders including government entities, electronic and print media should be involved in creating awareness among people about the RTI, they said.

They also said every government organisation is bound to provide all information that the people have the rights to know.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha