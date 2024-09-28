Govt to use RTI act after reforming Information Commission, Bangladesh

Additional Information and Broadcasting Secretary Md Nazrul Islam today said that the government is pledged-bound to use the right to information (RTI) act after reforming the Information Commission, Bangladesh.

“The International Day for Universal Access to Information is being observed to enhance public awareness on the right to information act,” he told a discussion marking the International Day for Universal Access to Information-24 at the Information Commission, Bangladesh, in city’s Agargaon area.

Executive Director at the Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) Dr Iftekharuzzaman addressed the programme where Director General (DG) of the Primary Education Directorate Dr Md Abdul Hakim made the keynote presentation.

Md Nazrul Islam, also the in-charge of the Information Commission, Bangladesh, said the right to information act has been formulated to ensure the access to information and uninterrupted flow of information to all.

The right to information act, he said, will be one of the main means

for building a happy, prosperous and welfare state by ensuring transparency, accountability, rule of law and good governance through participation of all.

Chaired by Director of the Information Commission, Bangladesh SM Kamrul Islam, the function was attended by heads of different government and non-government institutions, academicians and journalists.

The thyme of the day of this year is “Mainstreaming Access to Information and Participation in the Public Sector”.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha