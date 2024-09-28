Bullet ends Hridoy’s dream of securing a govt job

Hridoy Chandra Tarua, a third-year student of History department of Chattogram University (CU), had always dreamt of securing a government job after completing his studies.

But the dream of 22-year-old youth was shattered as a bullet pierced through his throat during a clash, that broke out in the student-led mass uprising, among the protesting students, law enforcers and Chhatra League men.

Hridoy’s father Ratan Chandra Tarua said, ‘Hridoy was shot on July 18 during the Anti-discrimination Student Movement protests and was admitted to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital in critical condition. He died at 5:30am on Jul 23 after six days in hospital care. His last rites were performed at his village home in Ghatoker Andua in Mirjaganj Upazila.’

Hridoy Tarua joined the student movement with the hope of eliminating the discriminatory quota system in civil service examinations.

He left behind his father Ratan Chandra Tarua, mother Archana Rani, and elder sister Mitu Rani to mourn his death.

Talking to this co

rrespondent, grieving mother of Hridoy Tarua said, ‘My son went and joined the protest movement. He died there. He was our only hope. I urge the government to stand beside us.’

In an emotion-choked voice, Hridoy’s father said his son was a very good student. He passed both the SSC and HSC exams with GPA-5. Since he is a carpenter by profession, Hridoy used to bear his educational expenses by doing tuitions.

Hridoy’s parents dreamt of a shining future of their son. They hoped that once Hridoy completed his studies he will get a good job, ending the poverty and financial struggle of the family. But a bullet struck him down.

Hridoy’s parents are poor. They said their son was the only ray of hope for their future. Now they cling to his memories while looking at an uncertain path ahead. They have shed so many tears that they have dried out.

Hridoy’s mother Archana Rani, devastated by the death of her son, demanded justice and capital punishment for her son’s killers.

Hridoy’s father said, ‘I want to see my so

n’s name in the list of martyrs who sacrificed their lives to liberate the country once again. He should be honoured for his supreme sacrifice.’

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha