Three died in separate incidents in Sunamganj

Two children drowned while taking bath in a haor at Radhanagar village under Bishwamvarpur upazila of the district today.

The deceased were Yunus Mia, 8, son of Fazlul Haque of Radhanagar village of South Badaghat Union of the upazila and his cousin Arafat Hossain, 7, son of Manowar Hossain of Sakthiarkhala village of the same upazila.

According to the locals, the two children went to bath in the water of the haor this afternoon. At one stage in the bath, they drowned into the water of the haor.

Later, the family members rescued them from the haor and taken to the Bishwambharpur Upazila Health Complex where doctor declared them dead.

Beside, a farmer was killed by thunderbolt at Mutikhala villages of Palash union of the upazila this afternoon.

The victim was Emdadul Haque, 45, son of late Fajar Ali, a resident of Mutikhala village of the upazila.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bishwambharpur Police Station Kawsar Alam confirmed the matter.

