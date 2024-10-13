Women’s T20 WC: Bangladesh eliminated after losing to South Africa by 7 wickets



Bangladesh eliminated from Group B of the 10-team ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 losing to stronger South Africa by seven wickets with 16 balls remaining in their 4th and last match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Saturday night.

Bangladesh started their campaign in the ongoing World Cup beating debutante Scotland by 16 runs to taste their first victory after 16 consecutive defeats in last four editions of the World Cup in 10 years.

But, they suffered a 21 runs defeat against the 2009 Women’s T20 World Cup champions England in the 2nd match and conceded eight- wicket against another former world champions West Indies in the 3rd group match.

After the day’s Group B matches, South Africa dominated the group securing six points from all the group matches, West Indies and England bagged four points each playing three and two matches respectively.

Bangladesh are in the 4th slot with two points from all the four group matches while debutante Scotland remained at bottom without any point playing th

ree matches.

In the day’s last group match, Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana Joyti decided to bat first after winning the toss and scored 106 runs for 3 in quota 20 overs, featuring 45 runs in the 3rd wicket stand by Sobhana Mostary and Nigar Sultana.

One down Sobhana Mostary contributed the team highest 38 runs off 43 balls featuring four fours while skipper Nigar Sultana scored 38-ball 32 runs hitting two boundaries.

Besides, opener Shati Rani (19), Shorna Akter (not out 4) were the other contributors for Bangladesh while another 13 runs of the innings came from extras.

Annerie Dercksen, Marizanne Kapp and Nonkululeko Mlaba took one Bangladesh wicket each conceding 7, 10 and 11 runs respectively.

In reply, the Caribbean team easily reach their target scoring the match- winner 107 runs for the loss of three wickets in 17.2 overs featuring 53 runs in the 2nd wicket stand by Tazmin Brits and Anneke Bosch.

Opener Tazmin Brits hammered the match highest 42 runs off 41 deliveries including five fours while

one down Anneke Bosch made run a ball 25 with two hits to the fence.

Fahima Khatun grabbed two West Indian wickets for 19 runs in four overs while Ritu Moni took one for 22 runs.

