154 people lost their lives from monsoon-related disaster



Kathmandu: A total of 154 people lost their lives in this year’s monsoon related disaster so far.

Landslide, floods and inundation claimed three lives in Kathmandu Valley, 25 in Koshi, six in Madhes, 20 in Bagmati, 43 in Gandaki, 29 in Lumbini, eight in Karnali and 10 in Sudurpaschim province, according to Nepal Police Headquarters News Room.

Forty-seven people went missing and 186 were injured in the disaster. A total of 384 houses were waterlogged due to flood as well as 261 houses, 95 huts, 43 bridges, two school buildings and two government offices suffered damages, said police.

Similarly, 4,238 families were displaced due to disaster since June 10.

Source: National News Agency Nepal