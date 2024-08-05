Process of amending Human Trafficking Control Act progressing: Minister Sudi



Kathmandu: Minister for Women, Children and Senior Citizens Nawal Kishor Sah Sudi has said that the process of amending the Human Trafficking Control Act has progressed. While responding the queries raised by lawmakers during the emergency, zero and special time in the meeting of House of Representatives (HoR), Minister Sudi said that the draft law will be taken to the Council of Ministers for approval very soon.

Minister Sudi said that now a draft has been prepared for the amendment of Human Trafficking Control Act, 2064 BS and it has been sent to the Ministry of Finance for its opinion. He said that after the approval of the Ministry of Finance, it will be sent to the Council of Ministers.

Likewise, Minister Sudi said that the process of drafting the Nepal Children Organization’s legislation has progressed. He said that works on prevention, rescue and protection, legal action, capacity building, monitoring and evaluation are being done to prevent and control human trafficking.

Source: National News Agen

cy Nepal