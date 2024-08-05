Pakistani Ambassador stresses on enlivening SAARC



Kathmandu: Ambassador of Pakistan to Nepal, Abrar H Hashmi has stressed the need to give new life to the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) for the prosperity of the South Asia region.

At a programme organized here Monday, he asserted the SAARC was founded to uplift the living standards of the people in the region through regional cooperation by keeping mutual unity and cooperation intact. So it should not be left dysfunctional.

Noting that the objectives of the SAARC are to maintain peace and exchange cooperation in the economic, social, cultural, technical and scientific fields in South Asia, Ambassador Hashmi said the regional association has been addressing the issues of people of the region such as water resources, energy, climate change, natural disasters, agriculture, health, environment and food security.

He said SAARC could be made dynamic through economic growth in South Asia, social progress and cultural development, expansion of mutual trust and understanding, strengthenin

g international forums for cooperation in matters of common interest and partnership with other international and regional organizations with common goals and objectives.

He expressed that the 19th SAARC Summit scheduled to be held in Islamabad on November 9 and 10, 2016 has not been held till date,

Ambassador Hashmi said his country was ready to host the summit. “We will complete all preparations and successfully conclude the summit within two months after Nepal, as the Chair, announces the date for the summit,” he said.

Source: National News Agency Nepal