GP Koirala Respiratory Disease Treatment Centre to be upgraded to specialized hospital



Minister for Health and Population Pradip Poudel has spoken of the need of upgrading the GP Koirala Respiratory Diseases Treatment Centre into a specialized hospital.

He said so while observing the Centre located at Belchautara-5, Shuklagandaki Municipality-5 in Tanahu today.

“We have taken initiatives for developing this hospital into a well-appointed facility by preparing a master plan. I have asked for a master plan from the hospital administration. One month’s deadline has been set for this. We will move ahead the required process once the master plan is available,” Health Minister Poudel said on the occasion.

He also acquired information on the types of services provided by the hospital, the problems it was facing, among others. Minister Poudel expressed commitment to provide support for the hospital’s upgrading and further development.

Centre’s Executive Director Dr Ram Kumar Shrestha briefed the Minister on the status of the hospital. The Centre was established in 2067 BS in the name of former Prim

e Minister and Nepali Congress president the late Girija Prasad Koirala with the objective of establishing a national-level treatment centre for respiratory diseases.

Presently, 740 ropanis of land has been acquired in the name of the Centre.

Source: National News Agency Nepal