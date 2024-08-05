Interim govt to be formed: Army Chief

Chief of Army Staff General Waker-Uz-Zaman in an

address to the country’s people today said an interim government will be formed to run the country as

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has resigned from her post.

“We have held a fantastic discussion. We have decided to form an interim

government,” he said after holding a meeting with leaders of different

political parties at the Army Headquarters this afternoon.

All activities of the country will now be operated by the interim government,

the army chief said.

“We will now go to the Honorable President to discuss the formation of the interim government through which the country will be run,” Waker-Uz-Zaman said and vowed to hold trials of all killings and injustice.

“Please, keep trust in the army and the armed forces. I am taking all the responsibilities and vowing to protect people’s lives and properties. You should not lose hope. We will fulfill every demand of you and restore the peace and law and order, Insha’Allah,” he said.

The Army Chief urged the

people to cooperate with the armed forces and refrain from vandalism, killings and clashes.

Seeking cooperation from all corners, including political parties, media and civil society members, he said, “Please, cooperate with me. We could not achieve anything more following the path of clash. So, please, refrain from all sorts of destruction, anarchies and conflicts. Insha’Allah, we will go forward to a beautiful future.”

Waker-Uz-Zaman urged the people to be patient and give sometimes to resolve the crisis.

“Please, you should not go through the path of clash and return to the path of peace and discipline,” he said, adding that the country has suffered a lot, the economy has been hit, many people have been killed.

Replying to a question over whether the curfew would continue, the Army Chief said if the situation improves, there is no need for any curfew and emergency.

“I order army and police personnel not to open fire. I hope after my speech, the situation will improve as we are marching towards a beaut

iful environment,” he added.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha