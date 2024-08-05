Impact of Bangladesh protest: Containers get stuck in transit points



Eleven containers loaded with molasses for exports to Bangladesh have been struck along the eastern transit point, Kakarvitta.

Protest that began last month over a ‘controversial’ quota system for governmental jobs has now escalated to nationwide unrest. Its direct impact has been seen on Nepal’s trade as well.

The trade with Bangladesh that had come to a total halt in the mid-July resumed a few days ago. But, again the border has been closed for the next three days.

According to Nepal Transit and Warehousing Management Company Limited, branch office, Kakarvitta, some containers have remained stuck in the Phulbari-Banglabandh transitional transit point of Nepal, India, and Bhutan.

Similarly, containers en route to Nepal from Bangladesh have failed to cross the transit.

Office Chief Subash Pandey said the supplies were disrupted with the unrest becoming intense. “We have no idea how long it will take to return to normalcy.”

According to the Office data, in the first 11 days of the current fiscal year 208

1-82 BS (2024-25), Nepal exported goods worth over Rs 13.5 million to Bangladesh while the value of imports exceeded Rs 206.5 million.

The Mechi Customs Office, Kakarvitta said Nepal exports pulse, herbal products, molasses, foodstuff, animal feed, Khayar (Black catechu), and coloring agents to Bangladesh.

It imports jute, soybean husk, allopathic medicines, lead-acid batteries, garments, fruit juice, glass sheets, biscuits, and chocolates from Bangladesh. Nepali students who had been in Bangladesh in the course of pursuing higher degrees in various universities have returned home following the unrest.

Source: National News Agency Nepal