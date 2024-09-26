nepalnewsgazette

Nepal News Gazette

Fri. Sep 27th, 2024
General

159 advocates granted ‘Senior Advocate’ title


The Supreme Court (SC) has decided to grant the title of senior advocate to 159 advocates on Thursday.

The decision was taken by the full court of the Supreme Court. Achyut Kuinkel, spokesperson at the Supreme Court, informed that the decision was taken to grant the title of senior advocate to 159 advocates from the full meeting held on Thursday.

Among the advocates who received the title of senior advocate are former Attorney General Dr Dinmani Pokharel, former Secretary General of Nepal Bar Khamma Bahadur Khati, Constitutional Law expert Dr. Bhimarjun Acharya, Jyoti Baniya, Baburam Dahal, Bishnu Maya Bhusal, Ramesh Khatiwada, among others.

Source: National News Agency Nepal

Related Post

General

47 SPs promoted as Addl DIGs

Sep 26, 2024
General

Hasina should be extradited if she commited crime: Prof Yunus

Sep 26, 2024
General

Sweden provides additional USD 1.85 mn aid to flood victims

Sep 26, 2024