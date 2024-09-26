159 advocates granted ‘Senior Advocate’ title



The Supreme Court (SC) has decided to grant the title of senior advocate to 159 advocates on Thursday.

The decision was taken by the full court of the Supreme Court. Achyut Kuinkel, spokesperson at the Supreme Court, informed that the decision was taken to grant the title of senior advocate to 159 advocates from the full meeting held on Thursday.

Among the advocates who received the title of senior advocate are former Attorney General Dr Dinmani Pokharel, former Secretary General of Nepal Bar Khamma Bahadur Khati, Constitutional Law expert Dr. Bhimarjun Acharya, Jyoti Baniya, Baburam Dahal, Bishnu Maya Bhusal, Ramesh Khatiwada, among others.

Source: National News Agency Nepal