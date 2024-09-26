Nepal, China enjoy historic relations, Communications Minister says



Minister for Communications and Information Technology Prithvi Subba Gurung has said Nepal and China have enjoyed historic, religious, cultural, economic and social relations since centuries back.

Addressing the Third China-Nepal Media Summit organized by South Asia Network Television here Thursday, Minister Gurung said that the two countries have had relations for centuries though the formal diplomatic ties started in 1955.

He said that the bilateral relations have been further strong on the principle of equality, sovereignty and mutual benefits.

Minister Gurung viewed that the relations have extended to the areas of infrastructure and technology sectors to cultural and educational exchanges.

According to Minister Gurung, the cooperation on digital transformation, innovation, infrastructure development of media technology and exchanges of knowledge is crucial for the future of our two countries.

On the occasion, he stated that China has made impressive strides in the areas of economic, social, cultural,

science and technology and other areas and has established as the leader of the world economy.

During the programme, Chinese Ambassador to Nepal Chen Song said that the media across the world should move ahead with the tides of time by facing the challenges and insurmountable opportunities brought by the massive changes in the present world.

The Ambassador also expressed his satisfaction to the level of cooperation between Nepal and chiense media outlets in the recent years.

Chairman of South Asia Network Television Hou Jhihong, Chairman of Nepal-China Media Forum Kishor Shrestha and other speakers said that the role of media was vital to further deepen relations between Nepal and China.

Source: National News Agency Nepal