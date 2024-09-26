PM Oli, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang meet



Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli who is presently in New York, leading the Nepali delegation to the 79th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held a meeting on Thursday.

Minister Wang who heads the Chinese delegation to the UNGA paid a courtesy call on the Prime Minster.

On the occasion, PM Oli said Nepal and China have centuries-old relations and ancient saints and the Buddhist followers contributed to expanding ties at the people’s level. He expected significant support from China for Nepal’s prosperity and development.

The Chinese Minister said China was ready to extend all possible support to Nepal’s efforts to achieve prosperity in capacity of its old friend.

Minister for Foreign Affairs, Dr Arzu Rana Deuba and Prime Minister’s principal advisor Bishnu Prasad Rimal were present in the meeting that took place at the UN Headquarters.

Source: National News Agency Nepal