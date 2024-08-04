20 motorable bridges constructed in Gandaki Province in last FY



The Gandaki Province Government constructed 20 motorable bridges in the last fiscal year.

The Physical Infrastructure Development and Transport Management Ministry said that the bridges can be operated in all seasons.

As shared by the Ministry, Gorkha and Tanahun districts have equal eight bridges, six each in Nawalpur and Baglung, equal four in Myagdi and Kaski, and two each in Lamjung and Manang districts.

Acting Director of Infrastructure Development Directorate Dr Mahendra Baniya said bridges were constructed over Bhutekhola and Bijayapurkhola in Kaski.

Likewise, three bridges were developed in Nawalpur including the bridges over Niramdikhola, Jayashreekhola and Girbarikhola.

Similarly, the bridges were constructed at Righa Sarpechunga, Gaudikhola and Chuktikhola in Baglung district.

Source: National News Agency Nepal