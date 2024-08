Thirteen policemen were killed in attacks by miscreants in Enayetpur Police Station of Sirajganj district and one was at Eliotganj Highway Police Station under Cumilla district today.

Police Headquarters confirmed the news of the death at a press release.

The release said more than 300 policemen were injured across the country.

In different parts of the country, several police stations and government establishments were also attacked and vandalized.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha