Curfew to remain relaxed from 6am to 9pm in 4 districts: Asaduzzaman

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan today said curfew will remain relaxed from 6am to 9pm in Dhaka, Narayanganj, Gazipur and Narsingdi districts while local administrations of other districts will take decision on curfew about the concerned districts.

He said while speaking to journalists at his ministry’s conference room at the Secretariat after a meeting with top officials of the law enforcement agencies

So far, 134 HSC examinees have been given bail while other examinees will also get bail and they will be freed, he said, adding but those who are directly involved with killing won’t be freed.

Noting that all demands of the students’ movement have been met, the home minister urged the students to return to home without waging non-cooperation movement.

Even after that if the students have any demand, they can talk to the prime minister as her door remains open for them, he said, adding that students should sit for discussion.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha