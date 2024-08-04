Operational activities of offices, factories and port is normal in Ctg

The activities of various public, private offices, mills and factories went normal in Chattogram amid the non-cooperation movement called by anti-discrimination student movement.

Local people said, various industrial factories including garments were run normally. Cargo handling and goods delivery of Chattogram Port were also normal.

All flights from Chattogram Shah Amanat International Airport on domestic and international routes have departed and landed as per schedule.

It was found that a few shops on both sides of the road in the city were open in Bahaddarhat, Agrabad, Dewanhat, Tigerpass, GEC, Gate No. 2, Muradpur, Colonelhat, Bayezid, AK Khan, Khatunganj areas on Sunday from morning to afternoon. However, rickshaws and CNG autorickshaws were more prevalent than public transport on the roads.

People of various professions are suffering from the public transport crisis in the morning. A few long-distance buses departed from Chattogram for Dhaka.

Operational activities inside all 178 industries at Cha

ttogram Export Processing Zone (CEPZ) went on in full swing and attendances of the workers were almost normal. All the factories of Chattogram EPZ and Karnaphuli EPZ also went on in full swing since morning, CEPZ sources said.

Vehicles carrying workers of various garment factories in Chattogram can be seen moving. Apart from this, BGMEA member garment factories are operating in different areas of the city. Police and Awami League activities clashed with the agitators in Newmarket area of the city this noon.

Attendance at all govt, non-govt, public office, private offices and banks were as usual while trading at Chaktai-Khatungonj, the prime wholesale business hub in the country, was also normal, Khatungonj business association sources said.

Md Mohiuddin, General Secretary of Chaktai Khatunganj General Traders Welfare Association said, “We have not had any incidents of conflict, however, there is fear among the businessmen.” But there is no way without doing business.

We kept the shop open. We have not yet

given any instructions to traders organizationally.

In Agrabad area of the city, normal activities were seen in all types of institutions including public and private and bank-insurance. A zonal head of a private bank in Chattogram told BSS that the transactions in each of their branches were normal, hundred percent officials were present in the bank and offices here.

Different markets including kitchen markets remained opened during non-co-operation movement, different sources said.

Chattogram Port Secretary Omar Faruk said operational activities of the country’s prime seaport remained uninterrupted. Loading and unloading of cargoes at ships inside the port and outer anchorage were as usual. Container handling and delivery operations at the port are running normally since morning, he added.

A journalist of Sitakunda upazila said, “All types of mills and factories in Sitakunda and Barbakund areas are continuing to produce the goods.’

Meanwhile, various markets including Chattogram wholesale market Chakta

i, Khatunganj and Pahartali are open. However, the presence of buyers are then compare the normal days, the businessmen said.

Chattogram Shah Amanat International Airport Public Relations Officer Engineer Ibrahim Khalil said that no flight was cancelled due to the non-cooperation movement. All flights on international and domestic routes have taken off and landed as per schedule.

In the ongoing situation, even though all educational institutions are closed, teachers have to attend their respective institutions every day. The same picture was seen in educational institutions under Chattogram City Corporation and other educational institutions including public and private primary and secondary schools.

Meanwhile, the security system has been strengthened throughout Chattogram city based on the counter-retaliation program. Several BGB and Army vehicles have been patrolling Newmarket and its surrounding areas since morning. Besides, there are police at every corner.

On the other hand, Chattogram metropolitan

police has taken tougher measures against any sorts of violence, anarchy or sabotage by the picketers.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha