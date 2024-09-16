41st anniversary of Nepal-Malta diplomatic relations observed



Kathmandu: The 60th Day of Independence of Malta and 41st anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between Nepal and the Republic of Malta has been observed.

At a programme organized here on Monday, Non-Resident Ambassador of the Republic of Malta to Nepal, Reuben Gauci shared that the bilateral relations between Nepal and Malta is being strengthened.

He shared that the number of Nepalis in Malta is increasing in recent period and praised the works of Nepali citizens.

Vice-President Ram sahay Prasad Yadav, federal lawmakers, Non-Resident Ambassador of Malta, Gauci, Honorary Consul of Malta, Dinesh Shrestha, as well as other countries and industrialists were present on the occasion.

A documentary about Nepal-Malta relations was screened as well as dance from Newari culture were performed. There is a data that around 10,000 Nepalis are now in overseas employment in Malta.

Source: National News Agency Nepal