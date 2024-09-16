Two cops arrested under Cyber Security Act

Two cops were detained today on charge of tarnishing the image of the police force by spreading hatred in communities and thus harming communal harmony through giving various posts on social media platform.

Police rounded up Nayek Sajib Sarkar from Rajarbagh Police Line in Dhaka at 1:30pm while constable Showaibur Rahman from Jashore Police Line at 6:30am today in connection with a case filed under Cyber Security Act with Shahjahanpur Police Station.

The duo have been reportedly involved in making attempts to create instability in the police force being instigated by some police officials loyal to the previous government, a press release of the police headquarters said.

