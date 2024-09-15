Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) is role model for mankind: Tarique Rahman

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman today said Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) is a shining role model for world’s mankind.

‘The birth of Prophet Muhammad was a wonderful thing as on this day, people find the way of freedom in this world and the afterlife,’ he said in a message on the occasion of the holy Eid-e-Miladunnabi to be observed tomorrow.

In his message, Tarique Rahman extended his best wishes and congratulations to the Muslim brothers and sisters of the world including Bangladesh on the occasion of the holy Eid-e-Miladunnabi.

‘I pray to Allah Rabbul Alamin so that we all can reflect the essence of the teachings, ideals and sacrifices of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) in our lives,’ he said.

With his ability, honesty, generosity, tolerance, hard work, self-confidence, infinite courage, patience, absolute faith in Creator, devotion and enduring immense pain and suffering, Prophet Muhammad fulfilled the great responsibility of establishing Tawheed, the message of the greatest

book, Al-Quran, which was bestowed upon him, the BNP acting chairman said.

With his birth, mankind finds an enlightened way to be freed from the dark age of all oppression, lawlessness, superstition, cruelty, social conflict, human inequality and discrimination of human rights of the world along with the assurance of their welfare and peace, he said adding that’s why he became as a leader for the emancipation of humanity.

Tarique Rahman said on the day of Eid-e-Miladunnabi, the glorious entity of Rasulullah (PBUH) appeared in this world. This day is a festival celebrated by Muslims as the birthday of the last Prophet, he added.

It is easy to imagine how dignified, important, and how joyous the birthday of the greatest human being of the creation Prophet Muhammad, he said.

Today is the day of the birth of the great prophet who guided faith in Allah and humanity, he said adding Allah has positioned his (Prophet) dignity at the peak.

He said, during the era of Jahiliyyah (ignorance), there was lawlessness i

n all areas including law, justice and administration and conflict among people, war for ages after ages, burying one’s own daughter alive, adultery, alcohol and gambling were daily activities of high section in the society.

At this time, one who appeared was Rahmatulil Alamin, he said.

Tarique Rahman said Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) ensured truth and justice by eradicating the dark age of ignorance (Jahiliyyah).

The ideals of the Prophet (PBUH) in serving the neglected, oppressed, deprived and distressed people in the society, showing respect for each other, tolerance, kindness and forgiveness, responsibility towards children and establishing dignity of women are incomparable and therefore he is recognized as the greatest human being of all time.

At the same time, the BNP Acting Chairman, offered numerous blessings and salutations to the last Prophet Syedul Mursalin Hazrat Mohammad (PBUH).

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha