Ctg-China new shipping line opens

A shipping line on Chattogram-China maritime route has launched operation with anchorage of a Chinese goods carrying vessel at Chittagong port today.

First ship on this route MV Kota Angun, carrying 552 containers from Port of Ningbo-Zhushan of China, anchored at Chattogram Port jetty -13 in the morning today, Chattogram Port Authority Assistant Terminal Manager (Control) Rajib Chowdhury confirmed.

A consortium of ships owned by multiple organizations has joined in this service named China-Chittagong Express (CCE), Rajib said.

MV Kota Angoon sailed from the Port of Ningbo-Zhushan, one of the world’s busiest seaports of China, on September 7 and reached Chattogram in nine days via Shanghai and Shekou.

Previously a goods carrying mother vessel used to take 20 to 25 days time to reach Chattogram Port from China as those vessels were travelling through Singapore, Malaysia or Colombo.

Syed Mohammad Arif, President of Shipping Agent Association said, the new route would help improve our trade with China.

Bang

ladesh imports machineries and raw materials for garment manufacturing and export sector from China while Bangladesh’s export basket include jute yarn, hide and processed hair, he said.

A lot of goods are imported from China to Bangladesh. So operating a direct ship on the China-Chattogram route may be quite potential, he observed.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha