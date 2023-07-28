Key Issues, politics

Awami League's three youth affiliated organizations announced five-point pledges at the 'peace' rally held at the south gate of Baitul Mukarram National Mosque this afternoon.

Awami Swechchhasebak League General Secretary AKM Afzalur Rahman Babu announced the five-point.

The five-point promises are resisting arson terrorism by organizing student and youth community, resisting the conspiracy of evil forces in streets, staying vocal in streets with the demand for holding polls as per the constitution, keeping the country's development journey continued under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina and staying vibrant for building a non-communal Bangladesh with the spirit of Liberation War.

Awami Jubo League, Awami Swechchhasebak League and Bangladesh Chhatra League arranged the rally in protest against BNP's terrorism and anarchy.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha