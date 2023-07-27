Games, sports

Nepal is facing Laos in the preliminary phase of the FIFA World Cup 2026 and the 2027 AFC Asian Cup qualifiers to be held from coming October.

According to the game schedule published by the headquarters of the Asian Football Federation, Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia, Nepal will play two games (first on October 12 and second on October 17) in the first phase.

Various 48 countries will take part in the FIFA World Qualifier, and 24 countries in the AFC Asian Cup Qualifier. In the first phase, various 20 countries are competing for the World Cup and the AFC Asian Cup qualifiers.

The competing countries are Nepal and Laos, Afghanistan and Mongolia, Maldives and Bangladesh, Singapore and Guam, Yemen and Sri Lanka, Myanmar and Macau, Cambodia and Pakistan, Chinese Taipei and East Timor, Indonesia and Brunei, and Hong Kong and Bhutan.

Source: National News Agency Nepal