At least 4,289 dengue patients have been reported across the country.

According to the Epidemiology and Disease Control Division, the number of dengue patients was 2,930 as of 15 July. By provinces, Koshi Province has recorded highest 2,754 patients followed by 776 in Bagmati, 344 in Gandaki, 316 in Sudurpaschim, 166 in Lumbini, 22 in Madhes, and 20 in Karnali.

Ten districts have been hit hard by the disease. The affected districts are Sunsari, Dhading, Kaski, Darchula, Kathmandu, Sankhuwasabha, Myagdi, Kanchanpur, Rupandehi, and Morang where 3,671 people have been infected with the disease.

Dengue virus spreads among people through the bite of an infected Aedes species of mosquito. The Division projects that the virus risks are high between the Nepali months of Asar, Saun, Bhadra and Asoj.

Source: National News Agency