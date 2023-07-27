General

After elaborately scrutinizing the Bangladesh Public Procurement Authority Bill 2023, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Ministry of Planning today recommended placing the bill at the parliament.

The committee came up with the recommendation at its 24th meeting held at Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban here today with it's Chairman Abul Kalam Azad in the chair, said a press release.

Other members of the committee - Planning Minister MA Mannan, Major (retd) Rafiqul Islam, Bir Uttam, Monjur Hossain, Abida Anjum Mita and state minister of planning Dr Shamsul Alam attended the meeting.

Members of Planning Commission, IMED Secretary, Additional Secretary of Planning, Parliament Affairs Division Joint Secretary, among others, were present at the meeting.

Earlier on July 5, the bill was placed in the parliament by Planning Minister MA Mannan with a view to ensure transparency, skill and accountability in public procurement and it was sent to the committee for further scrutiny. The committee was asked to submit its report within 60 days.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha