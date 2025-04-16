Auto Entrepreneurs Launch NAIMA to Boost Mobility



Kathmandu: A new association for automobile entrepreneurs in the country, the Nepal Automobile Importers and Manufacturers Association (NAIMA), has been formally announced.





According to National News Agency Nepal, NAIMA was formally launched today with the slogan ‘Empowering Development through Mobility’. Ritu Singh Baidya has been appointed as the first president of NAIMA and is notably the first woman to hold this position in Nepal’s automotive sector. Chair Baidya emphasized that NAIMA aims to serve as an integrated platform, representing the collective voice of Nepal’s mobility sector at both national and international levels, and focusing on strategic collaboration, development, and advocacy.





The founding executive committee of NAIMA includes prominent figures such as Suhridaraj Ghimire, Shekhar Golchha, Cabinet Shrestha, Saurabh Jyoti, Sandeep Kumar Sharda, Nirakar Shrestha, Yamuna Shrestha, Nikunj Agrawal, Hemant Golchha, and Udayan Kabra. In addition, the Nepal Mobility Expo, scheduled to be organized by NAIMA in August, was formally announced during the event. NAIMA Auto Show Committee member Gaurav Sharda unveiled the logo and program for the expo.

