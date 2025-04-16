Minister Gupta Directs Investigation into Birgunj Clash Culprits



Birgunj: Minister for Federal Affairs and General Administration, Raj Kumar Gupta, has called for a thorough investigation into the recent incident that disrupted social harmony in Birgunj. He emphasized the need for legal action against those responsible for the clash.





According to National News Agency Nepal, Minister Gupta issued a press release stressing the importance of mutual respect and brotherhood among various religious, cultural, and ethnic groups. He urged all parties to exercise restraint and understanding to maintain societal peace and tolerance.





Minister Gupta highlighted the significance of respecting each other’s religious beliefs as a foundation for coexistence. He expressed his sadness and concern over the incident, labeling any action that disturbs mutual harmony as worrisome.





In response to the situation, Minister Gupta has maintained constant communication with local administration and security agencies. He instructed the police to identify the perpetrators and ensure they face justice.





The clash occurred during a religious procession organized by the Hindu community for Hanuman Jayanti on April 12, involving members of both Hindu and Muslim communities. The District Administration Office, Parsa, was compelled to impose a curfew to restore order. Minister Gupta appealed to the residents of Birgunj, an important economic and industrial hub, to stay vigilant and practice restraint in these challenging times.

