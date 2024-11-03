Bhaiyaduj Festival Observed with Traditional Fervor in Mithilanchal.



Mithilanchal: Women in Mithilanchal are celebrating the Bhaiyaduj festival today, wishing their brothers long life. As per Maithil tradition, sisters invite their brothers and worship them on the last and fifth day of the Yamapanchak or Tihar festival. This festival is also known as Bharditiya and Bhatriditiya in Mithila.

According to National News Agency Nepal, Dr. Rajendra Bimal, a well-known Mithila litterateur, recounts the legendary story of King Bali’s sisters, Ganga and Yamuna, who wore seven-colored tikas wishing for their brother’s progress, well-being, and long life. During this festival, it is customary for sisters to pray for the long life of their brothers, while engaging in various folk songs and dances.

Upendra Pathak, the chief priest of Baba Jaleshwarnath Mahadev Temple located in Jaleshwar Municipality-1, mentions that the Bhaiyaduj festival is celebrated with joy in Mithilanchal and highlights how this festival strengthens the bond between sisters and brothers.