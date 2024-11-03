Child Missing for Four Days in Humla.



Humla: A child has been reported missing for the past four days in Humla. Two-year-old Sarat Rokaya of Raya village in Kharpunath rural municipality-3 has been missing since October 30. Sarat went missing from his home while playing outside the house when his parents were inside having lunch, said Ward Chair of Kharpunath-3, Changa Bohara.

According to National News Agency Nepal, since the boy went missing, the residents of Raya village have been searching for him around the village for the past four days. The family has also reported the matter to the local police station, seeking its help to find Sarat.