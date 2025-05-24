Chair Dahal Stresses on Directly Elected Executive System for Stability



Kathmandu: Chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ has advocated for a directly elected presidential executive system in the country. In his address to an event organized as part of the party’s Mid Hill Awareness campaign, Dahal emphasized the need for a system that ensures stability and effective governance.





According to National News Agency Nepal, Dahal stated that the campaign aims to train and mobilize people in support of the directly elected presidential system. This approach, he believes, will address the current challenges and bring about a more stable political environment.





At the same event, senior vice chair Narayan Kaji Shrestha highlighted the importance of addressing issues such as social justice, economic prosperity, and good governance. He urged the participants to convey these key issues, initially raised by the Maoists, to the wider public.





General secretary Dev Gurung added that the campaign will also serve to pressure the government into completing the remaining work on the Mid-Hill Highway. Gurung stressed the importance of this infrastructure project in realizing the broader goals of the campaign.

