Students Excelling SEE Awarded by Kopilasgadhi Rural Municipality



Kopilasgadhi: Kopilasgadhi rural municipality of Khotang district has awarded the students who came up with highest GPA in the last secondary education exam (SEE). The rural municipality provided cash prize to two highest scoring students from the local level.





According to National News Agency Nepal, Shiva Kumar Rai and Kyalsi Rai, both students of the Tharpudanda Secondary School, Sapteshwor, secured the highest GPA. Each of them was awarded Rs 100 thousand in cash prize. Shiva Kumar achieved a GPA of 3.45, while Kyalsi scored 3.39.





The guardians of these students were handed over the cheques at a programme organized by the local level in partnership with the Shrijanshil Bhariya Samaj and the G-Foundation. A fair on education and agriculture was also held during the occasion.





During the event, rural municipality Mayor Samir Rai stated that the cash prize was given to students achieving the highest GPA to improve education quality at community schools and inspire higher enrolment. The local level had launched the scheme two years ago.





Additionally, the municipality has introduced a programme focusing on education for daughters-in-law since the last fiscal year. Under this initiative, daughters-in-law deprived of higher education will be provided Grade 12 education free of cost.

