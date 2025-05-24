RSP Accepts Supreme Court’s Decision: Vice President Wagle



Chitwan: Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) vice-president Swarnim Wagle has stated that his party will pursue both legal and political avenues to seek justice for President Ravi Lamichhane, while accepting the Supreme Court’s recent decision.





According to National News Agency Nepal, Wagle addressed the first session of Kalika Municipality in Chitwan, emphasizing that the party remains united in its quest for justice through legal and political means. Wagle acknowledged the Supreme Court’s decision, describing it as unpleasant, but urged patience and resilience. He affirmed the party’s commitment to progressing politically, with a strong belief in the rule of law.





Wagle articulated that the situation concerning President Lamichhane is of a political nature and that the party will devise a new strategy moving forward. He mentioned that a central committee meeting is set for Sunday, where they will decide on the course of action in Parliament.





Vice President Wagle also confirmed that Rabi Lamichhane will continue to lead the RSP in his role as President.

