Discussion on Forthcoming Policies, Programmes in Sudurpaschim Province



Dhangadhi: In the wake of the annual schedule for the budget, Chief Minister of Sudurpaschim Province, Kamal Bahadur Shah, held an all-party meeting today. The meeting took place at the Office of the Chief Minister and Council of Ministers and focused on issues to be addressed in the government’s policies, programmes, and budget for the upcoming fiscal year. The Sudurpaschim Province Assembly meeting is set to commence tomorrow.





According to National News Agency Nepal, Chief Minister Shah emphasized the government’s commitment to increasing development expenses. He urged opposition parties to play constructive roles in the Assembly to facilitate progress. During the meeting, members of the Province Assembly from both ruling and opposition parties suggested priorities for the forthcoming policies, programmes, and budget.

