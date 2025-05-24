Possibility of Rain in Four Provinces Including Bagmati



Kathmandu: There is a possibility of light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning at a few places in the hilly areas of Bagmati, Gandaki, Lumbini, and Karnali Provinces and at one or two places in the rest of the country. There is also a possibility of light rain and snowfall at one or two places in the high-hilly and mountainous areas of the country, according to the Weather Forecasting Division.

According to National News Agency Nepal, the weather today will be partly to generally cloudy across the country. Later tonight, the weather will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas of the country, including Koshi, Madhesh, Bagmati, Gandaki, and Lumbini Provinces, and mainly clear to partly cloudy in the rest of the country.

There is a possibility of light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning at one or two places in the hilly areas of Koshi, Madhesh, Bagmati, Gandaki, and Lumbini Provinces. Additionally, there is a possibility of light rain and snowfall at one or two places in the high-hil

ly and mountainous areas of Koshi, Bagmati, Gandaki, and Karnali Provinces.