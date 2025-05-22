Mechi Customs Office Collects Nearly Rs 13 Billion in Revenue



Mechi: Mechi Customs Office has collected Rs 12.94 billion in revenue in the 10 months of the current fiscal year 2024/25, which is 91.51 percent of the target goal set for the period. Such amount in revenue was collected from importing goods worth Rs 38.88 billion.

According to National News Agency Nepal, Information Officer Ishwor Kumar Humagain stated that the office had set a target of collecting Rs 14.14 billion in revenue until the end of May 14, 2025. “Only 76.85 percent revenue was collected against the target of Rs 15.8 billion during the corresponding period of fiscal year 2023/24. However, we are able to collect 91.51 percent revenue of the target this time,” he added.

The office reported that Rs 7.83 billion in revenue was collected from the import of petroleum products in 10 months from Mechi Customs Office. Additionally, Rs 583.3 million was collected from vegetables, Rs 365.3 million from vehicles and their spares, Rs 241 million from minerals production, Rs 193.6 million from coffee, and Rs

202.9 million from lentils.

Furthermore, Rs 198.9 million was collected in revenue from exporting goods worth Rs 21.45 billion in the 10 months of the current fiscal year.