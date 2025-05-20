Rain Coupled with Lightning Forecasted in Hilly Regions of Nepal



Kathmandu: The country is currently experiencing the effects of easterly and local winds, as reported by the Weather Forecasting Division. These winds, along with water vapor originating from the Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea, are also partially impacting Nepal.

According to National News Agency Nepal, the weather is expected to remain partly to generally cloudy across the nation today. The Division predicts that the hilly regions of Koshi, Bagmati, Gandaki, and other provinces will experience light rain accompanied by lightning and thunder.

The forecast indicates that some areas in the Koshi and Gandaki Provinces, as well as other hilly regions, are expected to receive light to moderate rain with thunder. Additionally, certain locations in the upper hilly and mountainous regions may encounter light rain and snowfall.

The Weather Forecasting Division has also mentioned the possibility of storms in some parts of the Tarai region. Light rainfall is anticipated in the upper hilly and mountainous areas of Kosh

i, Bagmati, Gandaki, and Karnali Provinces. Furthermore, one to two locations in Bagmati, Gandaki, and Koshi Provinces are projected to experience light rainfall with thunder and lightning.