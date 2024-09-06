‘Complete under-construction Chovar fruit market within a month’



Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Development, Ramnath Adhikari, has directed the concerned bodies to complete the under-construction flower and fruit market of Chovar, Kathmandu, within a month.

The construction of two multi-story buildings to manage well the sales and distributions of fruits had begun eight year back, but it is still awaiting completion.

Interestingly, the undertaking was given a two-year term.

The market to be operated by the Fruits and Vegetable Market Development

Committee of Kalimati, Kathmandu will have two multi-story buildings.

A contract was signed at the cost of Rs 350 million eight years back. The physical progress of the infrastructure so far has reached 37 percent. The term of the contract has been extenced for 11 times over this period.

Construction entrepreneur Rabi Singh apprised Minister Adhikari of the progress and the challenges witnessed during the construction of the buildings. The building construction faced problem because of an incessant seepage into the s

outh-west corner ofthe building site. Additional buaget is required for its management.” he said, adding that the undertaking was at the final stage.

On the occasion, lawmaker Rajendra KC underlined the need to finish the project soon so that market would be managed properly.

Ward No-6 Chairman of Kirtipur municipality, Khirman Singh Basnet, urged the Minister to solve the problems of compensation to the owners of land used for market place.

There will be two buildings- one five-story building having 70 stalls and another two-story with 30 stalls.

Source: National News Agency RSS