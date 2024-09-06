World Bank officials call on Home Minister Lekhak



The World Bank officials, including Country Director for the Maldives, Nepal and Sri Lanka David Sislen called on Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak today.

At the meeting held at the Home Ministry, matters related to the investments of the World Bank in various projects of Nepal were discussed.

On the occasion, Home Minister Lekhak said that the World Bank’s loan and technical assistance has helped Nepal in its bid to undertake reconstruction in the aftermath of the 2015 Gorkha earthquake.

The Bank’s Country Director expressed concern over the tasks to be completed by the country before taking loans from the World Bank. “There are still some works remaining to be done before taking the final installment of the loan. The last installment of the loan is granted only after passing the disaster sensitive social security and grant distribution criteria. We are ready to provide necessary financial assistance to Nepal in the field of disaster management,” he said.

Pledging there would be no delay in the work to be don

e on his behalf, Home Minister Lekhak thanked the World Bank for its support. “Climate change is not what we created. How can we manage the disaster by taking only loans for the loss, damage, and reconstruction caused by it? Therefore, the grant projects had to be increased,” the minister asserted

Source: National News Agency RSS