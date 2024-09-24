nepalnewsgazette

Nepal News Gazette

Wed. Sep 25th, 2024
General

Constitution amendment will be for improvement of citizens’ rights: Law Minister Chaurasiya


Minister for Law, Justice, and Parliamentary Affairs, Ajay Kumar Chaurasiya, has assured that the rights of Dalit, Madhesi, ethnic, and Muslim communities will be further improved through an amendment to the Constitution.

In his address to an inauguration of a newly constructed building of a basic hospital operated by the Paterwa Sugauli rural municipality on Tuesday, he said the existing political alliance between the two largest parties in the parliament: the Nepali Congress and CPN (UML) is committed to further strengthening the citizens’ rights with the promotion of issues of proportional inclusion.

The Minister who represents the NC in the coalition government claimed that his party has played a significant role in advancing the rights of the Madhesi community.

Source: National News Agency RSS

Related Post

General

Govt publishes list of 708 martyrs killed in July, August uprising

Sep 24, 2024
General

Govt, RMG factory owners accept 18-point demand of workers

Sep 24, 2024
General

Adilur seeks Canadian support in technology transfer, investment

Sep 24, 2024