Constitution amendment will be for improvement of citizens’ rights: Law Minister Chaurasiya



Minister for Law, Justice, and Parliamentary Affairs, Ajay Kumar Chaurasiya, has assured that the rights of Dalit, Madhesi, ethnic, and Muslim communities will be further improved through an amendment to the Constitution.

In his address to an inauguration of a newly constructed building of a basic hospital operated by the Paterwa Sugauli rural municipality on Tuesday, he said the existing political alliance between the two largest parties in the parliament: the Nepali Congress and CPN (UML) is committed to further strengthening the citizens’ rights with the promotion of issues of proportional inclusion.

The Minister who represents the NC in the coalition government claimed that his party has played a significant role in advancing the rights of the Madhesi community.

Source: National News Agency RSS